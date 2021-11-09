Parker played Carrie Bradshaw in Sex and the City, which aired for six seasons on HBO from 1998 to 2004, and in two films, Sex and the City (2008) and Sex and the City 2 (2010). She will reprise the role in And Just Like That...
Parker mourned Garson, who died at age 57 in September, in the December issue of Vogue, calling the actor's death "such a loss."
Parker also discussed the reboot, which will follow Carrie, Charlotte and Miranda into their 50s.
"I think young women still really relate to this story. It's about finding friendships that matter, looking for work that fulfills you, and pursuing love, even when it drags you, bloodied, down the street," she said.
And Just Like That... premieres on HBO Max in December.
