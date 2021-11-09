Sarah Jessica Parker was feeling "very sentimental" after wrapping filming on the Sex and the City reboot.

The 56-year-old actress shared a video Monday on Instagram Stories after finishing her scenes for the series, And Just Like That...

The video was taken from Parker's perspective as she walked down the hall to exit the studio.

"It's my last walk, for now, as Carrie," she said. "Just wrapped, wow. An adventure, and feeling very sentimental. That's it, wow."

Sarah Jessica Parker shared a video after finishing her scenes for the "Sex and the City" reboot, "And Just Like That..."

Parker played Carrie Bradshaw in Sex and the City, which aired for six seasons on HBO from 1998 to 2004, and in two films, Sex and the City (2008) and Sex and the City 2 (2010). She will reprise the role in And Just Like That...

And Just Like That... will also feature original stars Kristin Davis and Cynthia Nixon as Charlotte York and Miranda Hobbes, Chris Noth as Mr. Big, David Eigenberg as Steve Brady, Evan Handler as Harry Goldenblatt, Mario Cantone as Anthony Marentino and late actor Willie Garson as Stanford Blatch.

Parker mourned Garson, who died at age 57 in September, in the December issue of Vogue, calling the actor's death "such a loss."

Parker also discussed the reboot, which will follow Carrie, Charlotte and Miranda into their 50s.

"I think young women still really relate to this story. It's about finding friendships that matter, looking for work that fulfills you, and pursuing love, even when it drags you, bloodied, down the street," she said.

And Just Like That... premieres on HBO Max in December.