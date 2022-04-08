Sarah Jessica Parker has tested positive for COVID-19 after her husband, Matthew Broderick, also tested positive for the virus.

Parker and Broderick both star together in Broadway's Plaza Suite.

The official Instagram account for the play confirmed that the actress had tested positive, which resulted in a Thursday night performance of Plaza Suite at the Hudson Theatre being canceled.

"Today, Sarah Jessica Parker tested positive for COVID with a second test confirming the diagnosis. With both Matthew Broderick and Sarah Jessica Parker for COVID, tonight's performance of Plaza Suite is canceled," the Plaza Suite Instagram account said.

Ticket holders were told to contact their point of purchase to obtain a refund or to reschedule for a future performance.

"News about future performances of #PlazaSuite will be announced as soon as possible. Everyone wishes Matthew and Sarah Jessica Parker a speedy recovery," the post also stated.

Broderick had tested positive for COVID-19 on Tuesday.

Plaza suite follows three different stories told in three acts that each take place in the same room of the Plaza Hotel.

