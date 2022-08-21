Modern Family actress Sarah Hyland has married her longtime beau, The Bachelorette alum Wells Adams.

ADVERTISEMENT

E! News reported the couple exchanged wedding vows Saturday during an outdoor ceremony at Sunstone Winery near Santa Barbara, Calif.

Today said the guest list included Hyland's former co-stars Sofia Vergara, Julie Bowen, Nolan Gould, Jesse Tyler Ferguson and his husband Justin Mikita.

Vergara shared on Instagram photos of her playfully posing with Ferguson, Mikita and Gould.

Hyland is host of the reality TV show Love Island USA, which is being filmed in Santa Barbara at Dos Pueblos Ranch.

Hyland, 31, and Adams, 38, have not publicly commented on their wedding or shared photos on social media from it.

They began dating in 2017.

Adams proposed to Hyland in summer 2019, but their wedding plans were thwarted multiple times due to the coronavirus pandemic.