Sara Gilbert says her idea for her long-running talk show, The Talk, started as a joke.

ADVERTISEMENT

The 46-year-old actress and television personality discussed how the show came to be during Tuesday's episode of The Ellen DeGeneres Show.

Gilbert created The Talk, which premiered on CBS in 2010, and hosted the show for its first nine seasons. On Ellen, Gilbert said she never imagined herself hosting a talk show.

"Actually, I had a joke with a friend before that, that I would be the absolute worst talk show host because I'm shy and don't love to talk that much," Gilbert said. "So we kind of acted out a whole spoof where I would sit basically in a dark basement with guests and not say much and it would just be really awkward."

"We never ended up making it, but then for some reason I decided to make a talk show, which I don't really understand how that happened or what happened," she added.

Gilbert recalled how she was "so nervous" to pitch the show to networks.

"I felt like it was good for my spiritual growth because I was so afraid to speak in public. But I said to them when I was pitching it, 'You guys are probably going to buy this because I don't want to do it,'" she said.

Gilbert left The Talk in 2019 to focus on her family and her acting and producing. The actress plays her Roseanne character, Darlene Conner-Healey, on the spinoff sequel series The Conners, which is in its third season on ABC.

FOLLOW REALITY TV WORLD ON THE ALL-NEW GOOGLE NEWS!

Reality TV World is now available on the all-new Google News app and website. Click here to visit our Google News page, and then click FOLLOW to add us as a news source!

On Ellen, Gilbert said she's having "so much fun" working on the new season of The Conners.

"We're trying to kind of balance what's going on for people," the star said. "We're telling a bunch of different stories, and stories about our interpersonal relationships."

"We're also trying to cover some of the COVID. ... not doing it all the time, but because it's something our audiences are facing we decided to not ignore it, basically," she added.

The Conners co-stars John Goodman, Laurie Metcalf, Lecy Goranson, Michael Fishman and Emma Kenney and airs Wednesdays on ABC.