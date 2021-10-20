Sara Gilbert and Linda Perry are officially separated.

The 46-year-old actress and 56-year-old singer-songwriter reached an agreement in their legal separation, which a court signed off on last week.

TMZ said Gilbert and Perry will share physical and legal custody of their 6-year-old son, Rhodes.

Neither Gilbert nor Perry will pay child support, and day-to-day decisions for Rhodes will be made by the parent he's with at any given time.

Us Weekly said Gilbert and Perry reached a separate financial agreement, the details of which have not been made public.

Gilbert and Perry split in December 2019 after more than five years of marriage. The pair started dating in 2011.

Gilbert also has a son and daughter, Levi, 17, and Sawyer, 14, with Ali Adler.

Gilbert plays Darlene Conner on The Conners and is also a former co-host of The Talk. Perry was the lead singer of 4 Non Blondes.