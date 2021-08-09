Sara Davies has joined the cast of BBC's Strictly Come Dancing Season 19.

Davies is an entrepreneur and television personality who appeared on BBC series Dragons' Den.

"My mam and dad are going to be so excited. I'm really nervous because so far the producers keep asking me if I can dance. Truth be told - I haven't got a clue! I've not danced since I did ballet lessons when I was little," Davies said in a statement.

"The business world has taught me that tenacity, drive and determination deliver results, I hope that I can bring that to the dancefloor. And I'm excited to see the impact of all those hours of training on my mum tum!" she continued.

Davies is known for her company Crafter's Companion and was appointed Member of the Order of the British Empire in 2016 for her services to the economy.

Davies joins a cast that also includes Rhys Stephenson, Tom Fletcher, Robert Webb, AJ Odudu and John Whaite.

Whaite will be a part of the show's first all-male partnership. Anton Du Beke will also be replacing Bruno Tonioli as a judge in Season 19 of the dance competition series.

Strictly Come Dancing Season 19 will premiere this fall on BBC One.