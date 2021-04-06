Peacock released a trailer for their upcoming comedy Girls5eva Tuesday. Sara Bareilles, Renee Elise Goldsberry, Paula Pell and Busy Philipps play members of a '90s girl band making a comeback.

ADVERTISEMENT

Four of the members of Girls5eva reunite 20 years after their heyday. In the trailer, Dawn (Bareilles) realizes that Girls5eva's lyrics sent negative messages to young girls.

The Girls5eva song about jailbait is a satire of Spice Girls songs. However, Bareilles said she and her costars have to sing their hearts out.

"To take it seriously as a singer and as a performer is a part of like the magic trick of it all," Bareilles said on a recent Television Critics Association Zoom.

Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt writer and producer Meredith Scardino created Girls5eva. Tina Fey, Robert Carlock and Jeff Richmond also executive produce and promise more humorous music throughout the season.

Getting the band back together isn't as easy as Dawn hopes. The band faces resistance from executives and passersby.

Scardino said the theme of Girls5eva is women empowering one another. As teenagers, a record producer assembled Girls5eva. In the present, they are taking control of their legacy.

"They didn't choose each other back then, but I think when they come back now they'd choose each other now," Scardino said.

FOLLOW REALITY TV WORLD ON THE ALL-NEW GOOGLE NEWS!

Reality TV World is now available on the all-new Google News app and website. Click here to visit our Google News page, and then click FOLLOW to add us as a news source!

Girls5eva premieres May 6 on Peacock. All 8 Season 1 episodes will be available at once.