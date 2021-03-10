The stage musical Waitress has opened at Japan's Nissay Theatre.

The show premiered Tuesday and is the only production of the celebrated Broadway musical to go on since the global pandemic began a year ago, shuttering theaters.

Broadway stages remain closed, with no official reopening date announced yet.

Based on the 2007 film of the same name, Waitress features music and lyrics by Sara Bareilles, book by Jessie Nelson, choreography by Lorin Latarro and direction by Diane Paulus.

The Japanese cast is led by Mitsuki Takahata, Mamoru Miyano, Emma Miyazawa, LiLiCo and Rinko Urashima.

"Over the course of our show's history, we have often said, 'Where there's a whisk, there's a way.' That motto has never been more true," Waitress Broadway producer Barry Weissler said in a statement.

"In baking up the premiere Japanese language production of Waitress, we have been forced to go off recipe. Each department has had to reach back in their cupboards to discover new ingredients, not long forgotten, but ones we never knew we had," he added. "We are so grateful to the international effort of this incredible team, scattered across the globe, navigating multiple time zones and technological platforms, who in the face of unprecedented challenges in an ongoing global pandemic has managed to still find the way."

The show is slated to play the Nissay Theatre through March 30 and will tour through May in Japan.