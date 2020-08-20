Sandra Oh is looking back on her iconic line in The Princess Diaries.

The 49-year-old actress discussed the line during Wednesday's episode of Late Night with Seth Meyers after one of her scenes in the 2001 movie inspired viral new videos on TikTok.

Oh played Vice Principal Gupta in The Princess Diaries, which featured a scene of her character on the phone. Gupta (Oh) receives a call and says "Mhmm" several times while listening before hanging up and declaring, "The queen is coming."

Late Night host Seth Meyers praised Oh's line as "perfectly delivered." Oh recalled how late Princess Diaries director Garry Marshall gave her the "freedom" to be funny on set.

"I remember the main and only direction he gave to me ... He would go, 'Come here. Go out and make funny. Go out and make funny,'" Oh said. "I will always remember it, because he gave me a lot of freedom. He gave me a lot of freedom to try and be as funny as possible."

Oh said she hasn't watched her Princess Diaries scene for a long time but is happy that others enjoy it.

"I really enjoy how people enjoy it," she said.

Oh said many people have approached her and recited the line.

"I'm like, 'Oh my goodness. Did this line hit for 8-year-olds and now they're grown?'" she said.

The Princess Diaries co-starred Anne Hathaway, Heather Matarazzo, Mandy Moore and Julie Andrews. Hathaway channeled her character, Mia Thermopolis, in April while taking part in the #PillowChallenge.

Oh now stars as Eve Polastri on the AMC series Killing Eve. She is nominated for her third consecutive Emmy for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series for her role on the show.