Sandra Bullock answered questions during "The Colbert Questionert" on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert.

The 57-year-old actress took the questionnaire during Tuesday's episode of the CBS late-night show.

Host Stephen Colbert asked Bullock several questions in an attempt to get to know her better, including asking her to name the "best sandwich."

"BLT," Bullock answered. "American classic."

Bullock said she prefers just "one layer" of tomato in her sandwich.

"I don't like it stacked, because it's a consistency thing," she explained. "I'd rather have more 'B' and 'L.' The 'T' is just for the tang."

Bullock named "spiders" as the "scariest animal" and said she prefers oranges over apples.

"I cut a lot of oranges for the babies at home, so I'd say oranges," she said, referencing her children, son Louis, 12, and daughter Laila, 10.

Bullock then confirmed she's asked a celebrity for their autograph -- Harry Potter actor Daniel Radcliffe

"For my sister, and for the kids. It was my sister's birthday and she's a huge Harry Potter fan, so I got her an autograph," she said.

When asked to describe the rest of her life in five words, Bullock answered, "Just like it is now."

Actress Jennifer Lawrence and actor Keanu Reeves, who starred with Bullock in the 1994 film Speed, are among the other celebrities who have taken The Colbert Questionert.

Bullock most recently starred with Radcliffe and Channing Tatum in the action-adventure film The Lost City. She shared bloopers from the film on The Late Show last week.

Bullock will next star with Brad Pitt in the action-comedy film Bullet Train.