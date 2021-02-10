Sandra Bullock will star in Sony's Bullet Train, alongside Brad Pitt and a star-studded ensemble cast.

Variety confirmed Bullock's casting for the action thriller, from director David Leitch (John Wick, Deadpool 2) based on a script by Zak Olkewicz.

The Hollywood Reporter and Deadline also confirmed that Bullock has joined the film, citing sources.

Bullock's role in Bullet Train is being kept under wraps. Sony did not comment on the casting.

Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Brian Tyree Henry, Joey King, Zazie Beetz, Andrew Koji, Michael Shannon, Karen Fukuhara, Lady Gaga, Bad Bunny, Masi Oka Joey King, Logan Lerman and Hiroyuki Sanada also star.

Bullet Train is based on Japanese author Kotaro Isaka's novel Maria Beetle where a group of assassins with conflicting motives meet on a bullet train in Tokyo.

Bullet Train marks the first film Bullock and Pitt will appear in together. Bullock last starred in Ocean's 8 and Bird Box in 2018.

Bullock will also be starring in and producing romantic action film The Lost City of D for Paramount.