Tom Sturridge, Gwendoline Christie and more have been cast in Netflix's upcoming comic book adaptation of Neil Gaiman's The Sandman.

Sturridge is portraying main character Dream, also known as Morpheus, who is the Lord of the Dreaming. Christie is starring as Lucifer, the ruler of hell.

Vivienne Acheampong is Lucienne, the Librarian of the Dreaming; Charles Dance is charlatan and magician Roderick Burgess; Sanjeev Bjaskar is Cain, the first predator; Asim Chaudhry is Abel, the first victim; and Boyd Holbrook is escaped nightmare The Corinthian.

"Seven down, hundreds to go," Gaiman said about the casting on Twitter.

Gaiman co-created The Sandman, a series published by DC Comics, with artists Sam Kieth and Mike Dringenberg.

Sandman follows Dream, who is one of the seven Endless who are ancient and powerful beings. The Endless represent concepts such as dreams, death and desire.

"A rich blend of modern myth and dark fantasy in which contemporary fiction, historical drama and legend are seamlessly interwoven. The Sandman follows the people and places affected by Morpheus, the Dream King, as he mends the cosmic and human mistakes he's made during his vast existence," reads Netflix's plot synopsis for the series.

Audible released the first part of its Sandman audiobook adaptation in July. James McAvoy voiced Dream. Kat Dennings, Taron Egerton, Samantha Morton, Andy Serkis, Michael Sheen and Bebe Neuwirth also provided voices.