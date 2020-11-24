A sandhill crane dubbed "Fraser Crane" by rescuers was released back into the wild in British Columbia after receiving treatment and rehabilitation for an injury from an errant golf ball.

Wildlife biologist Myles Lamont said Fraser Crane was captured during the summer when the bird was found with orthopedic injuries from an encounter with a flying golf ball.

Veterinary surgeon Adrian Walton from Dewdney Animal Hospital performed surgery on Fraser after the initial rescue, and further care was provided by veterinarian Ken Macquisten and animal rehabilitator Elizabeth Melnick of Elizabeth's Wildlife Center.

Lamont said Fraser's helpers all donated their services to rescue the bird.

"They have likely invested several thousands of dollars worth of surgery time and medical support with zero compensation, so they deserve to have some recognition for their community support," Lamont told the Surrey Now-Leader.

Fraser was released this week in the Pitt Polder Ecological Reserve.

"I'm hoping he's got a couple weeks here of some fairly mild weather, so he can acclimatize and join a bit of a small flock that usually hangs out in the Pitt [Polder] this time of year," Lamont said.