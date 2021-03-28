An in-person San Diego Comic-Con event is being planned for Nov. 26-28 after the 2020 edition went virtual due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Most live gatherings and performances have been canceled or postponed during the past year as people practice social distancing to slow the spread of COVID-19.

"While we have been able to pivot from in-person gatherings to limited online events,the loss of revenue has had an acute impact on the organization as it has with many small businesses, necessitating reduced work schedules and reduction in pay for employees, among other issues," David Glanzer, representative for the fan convention, said in a statement Saturday. "Hopefully, this event will shore up our financial reserves and mark a slow return to larger in-person gatherings in 2022."

Entrance fees, attendance capacity and celebrity participation have not been announced yet.

The convention -- which celebrates comic book culture and the film and TV shows it inspired -- is expected to take place at the San Diego Convention Center.