Samuel L. Jackson, John David Washington and Danielle Brooks are set to star in a Broadway revival of The Piano Lesson.

Samuel L. Jackson 's wife, LaTanya Richardson Jackson, will serve as director of the stage play and will be the first woman to ever direct an August Wilson play on Broadway. This also marks her Broadway directorial debut.

The Piano Lesson first premiered at the Yale Repertory Theatre in 1987 and also starred Samuel L. Jackson, who was 39-years-old at the time.

The Piano Lesson takes place in Pittsburgh in 1936 and follows a family as they argue over the fate of family piano that is carved with the faces of their ancestors.

Performances will begin on Sept. 19 at the St. James Theatre and will run for 16 weeks only.

"August Wilson dedicated his life and devoted his talent to dramatizing our stories and our experience. In doing so, he forever changed what it means to be Black in America. His plays built empathy, created community and showed us the power of representation. The Piano Lesson is one of his most enduring, profound and consequential masterpieces, and I am reveling in this opportunity to present it to Broadway audiences for the first time since its premiere," LaTanya Richardson Jackson said in a statement.