Sammi "Sweetheart" Giancola has called it quits with her fiance.

ADVERTISEMENT

The 34-year-old television personality confirmed Monday on TikTok that she has ended her engagement to Christian Biscardi.

Giancola shared a video where she answered questions while performing the "Chopping Dance," a social media trend.

When asked if she is single, Giancola responded, "Yes." Another question asked if Giancola is happy, to which she said, "YESSS!"

In addition, Giancola was asked if she will return to Jersey Shore. Giancola said, "No."

Giancola and Biscardi started dating in 2017 and got engaged in 2019.

"Yesterday was the best day of my life! I get to marry my other half, best friend and soulmate," Giancola said on Instagram at the time. "I look forward to spending the rest of my life with you @_biscardi I love you!!"

Giancola and Biscardi were to marry in 2020 but postponed their wedding due to the COVID-19 pandemic, according to Us Weekly.

FOLLOW REALITY TV WORLD ON THE ALL-NEW GOOGLE NEWS!

Reality TV World is now available on the all-new Google News app and website. Click here to visit our Google News page, and then click FOLLOW to add us as a news source!

Fans speculated about a split after Giancola and Biscardi unfollowed each other on Instagram in June.

Giancola came to fame on the MTV series Jersey Shore. She did not return for the sequel series Jersey Shore: Family Vacation, which is in the midst of its fourth season.