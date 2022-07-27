Amazon is giving a glimpse of the new film Samaritan.

Prime Video shared a trailer for the movie Wednesday featuring Sylvester Stallone and Euphoria actor Javon Walton.

Samaritan follows 13-year-old Sam Cleary (Walton), who suspects that his mysterious and reclusive neighbor Mr. Smith (Stallone) is actually Samaritan, a super-powered vigilante who was thought to have died in a fire 25 years ago.

"Most believe Samaritan perished in the fire, but some in the city, like Sam, have hope that he is still alive. With crime on the rise and the city on the brink of chaos, Sam makes it his mission to coax his neighbor out of hiding to save the city from ruin," an official synopsis reads.

Pilou Asbaek, Dascha Polanco and Moises Arias also star.

Samaritan is written by Bragi F. Schut and directed by Julius Avery. The film premieres Aug. 26 on Prime Video.

Walton played Ashtray on the HBO series Euphoria. He also portrayed Grant Bishop on Utopia and Stan in The Umbrella Academy Season 3.