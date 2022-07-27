'Samaritan' trailer: Sylvester Stallone plays long-lost superhero
UPI News Service, 07/27/2022
Amazon is giving a glimpse of the new film Samaritan.
Prime Video shared a trailer for the movie Wednesday featuring Sylvester Stallone and Euphoria actor Javon Walton.
Samaritan follows 13-year-old Sam Cleary (Walton), who suspects that his mysterious and reclusive neighbor Mr. Smith (Stallone) is actually Samaritan, a super-powered vigilante who was thought to have died in a fire 25 years ago.
"Most believe Samaritan perished in the fire, but some in the city, like Sam, have hope that he is still alive. With crime on the rise and the city on the brink of chaos, Sam makes it his mission to coax his neighbor out of hiding to save the city from ruin," an official synopsis reads.
