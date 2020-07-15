Nine Perfect Strangers takes place at a health and wellness resort that promises healing and transformation for nine visitors. Kidman will star as Masha, the resort's director, who is watching over the visitors and on a mission to reinvigorate their mind and bodies.
David E. Kelly, John Henry Butterworth and Samantha Strauss are co-writing with Kelly and Butterworth also serving as co-showrunners. Kidman and McCarthy are also executive producing.
The limited series is set to premiere on Hulu in 2021.
Weaving recently starred in Netflix's Hollywood and will be featured in Bill & Ted Face the Music which is set for release on Aug. 28.
