Sam Smith has released a new version of their single "To Die For."

The 27-year-old singer shared an acoustic version of the song Thursday after releasing the original song in February.

Smith promoted the new version in an Instagram post Friday. Singer Shea Diamond and photographers Jeremy Kost and Steffen Fossbakk praised the stripped-down version of the song in the comments.

"We need a full acoustic album with strings!!! SUCH beauty in it's simplicity!" Kost wrote.

"So beautiful Sam," Fossbakk said.

"To Die For" is the title track from Smith's forthcoming third studio album. The album also includes the singles "Dancing with a Stranger," "How Do You Sleep," "I Feel Love" and "I'm Ready."

Smith said in February that they are "more proud" of To Die For than anything else they've done.

"I've really set myself free the last two years while writing this & I hope you can dance and relate to these stories," the singer said.

To Die For is slated for release May 1.