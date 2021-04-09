Rivera drowned last year while swimming in a lake at the age of 33.
"The character Naya played, Santana Lopez, was groundbreaking for closeted queer girls like I was at the time," said Lovato, who played Santana's girlfriend, Dani, on the show.
"Her ambition and accomplishments inspired Latino women all over the world. That's the power of a show like Glee and, LGBTQ youth? You have the power, too. Follow GLAAD now and get involved in activism."
