Sam Richardson, Tony Hale join 'Hocus Pocus' ensemble
UPI News Service, 10/31/2021
Former Veep co-stars Sam Richardson and Tony Hale have joined the cast of Hocus Pocus 2, Disney+ announced on Sunday, which is also Halloween.
The streaming service said Whitney Peak, Lilia Buckingham, Belissa Escobedo, Doug Jones, Hannah Waddingham, Juju Brener, Froy Gutierrez, Taylor Henderson and Nina Kitchen will appear as well in the sequel to the 1993 comedy about sister witches.
