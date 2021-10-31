Former Veep co-stars Sam Richardson and Tony Hale have joined the cast of Hocus Pocus 2, Disney+ announced on Sunday, which is also Halloween.

The streaming service said Whitney Peak, Lilia Buckingham, Belissa Escobedo, Doug Jones , Hannah Waddingham, Juju Brener, Froy Gutierrez, Taylor Henderson and Nina Kitchen will appear as well in the sequel to the 1993 comedy about sister witches.

Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kathy Najimy are reprising their roles from the original movie.

The followup, which was announced in May, is expected to debut next year.