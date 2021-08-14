Belle and The Astronaut Wives Club actor Sam Reid has signed on to play the lead Lestat in AMC's planned horror drama, Interview with the Vampire.

The character was previously played by Tom Cruise in the 1994 movie, Interview with the Vampire, and by Stuart Townsend in the 2002 prequel, Queen of the Damned.

"Evil is a point of view. We are immortal. Introducing Sam Reid as Lestat de Lioncourt in Interview with the Vampire, based on Anne Rice's best-selling novel. Coming 2022 to AMC+," AMC said in Facebook on Friday.

The network announced in June that it acquired the rights to 18 of Rice's books, with the intention of turning them into a series.

Rice and her son Christopher Rice are executive producers on the project.