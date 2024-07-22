Sam Nejad is struggling on Jenn Tran's season of The Bachelorette thus far, but there's still time for him to stand out and win Jenn over.

Sam N. is a 25-year-old entrepreneur from Carlsbad, CA.

Sam N. told Jenn that she looked "breathtaking" on Night 1, and then he accompanied The Bachelorette star on the first group date in Melbourne, Australia.

Jenn, Sam N. and a handful of other bachelors explored Queen Victoria Market. They shopped, tried new foods, drank and had fun. Jenn could tell that her suitors were making a real effort with her, but Sam N. felt a little left out.

Sam N. said all the guys were "shooting their shot" with Jenn except for himself.

Sam N., for example, told Jenn that he couldn't eat dairy, and so he wasn't able to try any cheese. The date wasn't going as planned for the bachelor, and he admitted he was "scared" and felt like he was "falling behind in a race" that hadn't even started yet.

So will Sam N. catch up to his competitors, or will he begin to shine when it's too late?

Until The Bachelorette viewers find out what happens next between Jenn and Sam N., let's learn some information about the quirky bachelor. 

Below is a list of five facts Reality TV World has compiled about The Bachelorette bachelor Sam Nejad.


Sam Nejad is a self-described "love virgin"

Sam N. jokes that people should call him "a Jenn-tleman."

Sam N. says he takes falling in love, relationships, and getting married very seriously. He's therefore not a fan of blind dates.

Sam N., who has never actually been in love before, firmly believes that his first girlfriend ever is going to be his wife.

Sam Nejad's parents were born in Iran

Sam N. is a proud Persian man who claims he had a major "glow up" and "transformation," meaning he was a bit nerdy in his younger years and blossomed into a handsome "model" of a man.

Sam N. stands tall at 6'3" and says his big Persian family means everything to him.

Sam N.'s brother has a similar stance on love. He got married at age 21 and is still happily married.


ABC says Sam Nejad's energy is unmatched

Sam N. is driven and adventurous, and wants to take his future wife on thrilling dates like going ziplining.

When he's not working, Sam N. loves watching rom-coms and spending time with his best friend, a dog named Wagmi. Sam N. and Wagmi are a package deal.


Sam Nejad isn't ashamed of his beauty routine, which includes curling his eyelashes

Jenn immediately noticed Sam N.'s long and curled eyelashes on The Bachelorette premiere.

Not only does Sam N. curl his eyelashes, but he also manicures and threads his eyebrows.

The Bachelorette bachelor reveals his idea for a perfect date

Sam N. pictures keeping it simple with a woman. He'd plan a date that would give him insight into daily life with this person, such as grabbing food and watching the sunset together, according to BachelorNation.com.

Sam N. says of his ideal date, "It's something we can do every day and just ends both of our nights in a wholesome and perfect day."

Sam N. thinks that being with the woman he's interested in is enough to make for an awesome date, in his mind.

About The Author: Elizabeth Kwiatkowski
Elizabeth Kwiatkowski is Associate Editor of Reality TV World and has been covering the reality TV genre for more than a decade.

