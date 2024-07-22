Jenn, Sam N. and a handful of other bachelors explored Queen Victoria Market. They shopped, tried new foods, drank and had fun. Jenn could tell that her suitors were making a real effort with her, but Sam N. felt a little left out.
Sam N. said all the guys were "shooting their shot" with Jenn except for himself.
Sam N., for example, told Jenn that he couldn't eat dairy, and so he wasn't able to try any cheese. The date wasn't going as planned for the bachelor, and he admitted he was "scared" and felt like he was "falling behind in a race" that hadn't even started yet.
So will Sam N. catch up to his competitors, or will he begin to shine when it's too late?
Until The Bachelorette viewers find out what happens next between Jenn and Sam N., let's learn some information about the quirky bachelor.
Sam N. pictures keeping it simple with a woman. He'd plan a date that would give him insight into daily life with this person, such as grabbing food and watching the sunset together, according to BachelorNation.com.
Sam N. says of his ideal date, "It's something we can do every day and just ends both of our nights in a wholesome and perfect day."
Sam N. thinks that being with the woman he's interested in is enough to make for an awesome date, in his mind.