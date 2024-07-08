Disney/Ricky Middlesworth

By Elizabeth Kwiatkowski, 07/08/2024



ADVERTISEMENT

Sam McKinney was home-schooled growing up

Cheating is Sam McKinney's No. 1 dealbreaker in relationships

Sam McKinney nearly lost his life in a road accident

ADVERTISEMENT

Sam McKinney went on to find his "forever" love

ABC says bachelor brightens every room

Elizabeth Kwiatkowski is Associate Editor of Reality TV World and has been covering the reality TV genre for more than a decade.