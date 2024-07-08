In a video posted to The Bachelorette's official Instagram account, Sam M. came across very confident. In fact, when asked if he was more nervous about his limo entrance or the first Rose Ceremony of the season on Day 1 of Jenn's journey, he said neither!
Even Jenn was a little nervous to start her quest to find true love, but she gushed about how she's "so excited" for fans to watch her The Bachelorette season during a recent appearance on the "Call Her Daddy" podcast.
The Bachelorette's 21st season is set to premiere Monday, July 8 at 8PM ET/PT on ABC.
Jenn received the power back and will be shown handing out roses after having her heart broken by Joey Graziadei's on The Bachelor's 28th season.
The Bachelorette host Jesse Palmer recently teased that calling Jenn's season "crazy" is "an understatement," and Jenn has also said that her ending will be "shocking" to viewers.
So will Sam M. have anything to do with that unprecedented ending? Will fans watch Sam M. go all the way and secure Jenn's final rose?