Sam McKinney will be one of 25 bachelors hoping to win Jenn Tran's heart when her The Bachelorette season unfolds on ABC.

ADVERTISEMENT
Sam M. is a 27-year-old contractor from Myrtle Beach, SC.

RELATED LINK: 'THE BACHELOR' FRANCHISE COUPLES NOW: WHO IS STILL TOGETHER?? (PHOTOS)

In a video posted to The Bachelorette's official Instagram account, Sam M. came across very confident. In fact, when asked if he was more nervous about his limo entrance or the first Rose Ceremony of the season on Day 1 of Jenn's journey, he said neither!

Even Jenn was a little nervous to start her quest to find true love, but she gushed about how she's "so excited" for fans to watch her The Bachelorette season during a recent appearance on the "Call Her Daddy" podcast.

The Bachelorette's 21st season is set to premiere Monday, July 8 at 8PM ET/PT on ABC.

Jenn received the power back and will be shown handing out roses after having her heart broken by Joey Graziadei's on The Bachelor's 28th season.

The Bachelorette host Jesse Palmer recently teased that calling Jenn's season "crazy" is "an understatement," and Jenn has also said that her ending will be "shocking" to viewers.

So will Sam M. have anything to do with that unprecedented ending? Will fans watch Sam M. go all the way and secure Jenn's final rose?

Until The Bachelorette airs its new season, let's find out some information about Sam McKinney right now.

Below is a list of five facts Reality TV World has compiled about The Bachelorette bachelor Sam McKinney.


Sam McKinney was home-schooled growing up

Sam M. never attended an elementary school because his own parents taught him and gave him an education.

Sam M. ultimately played baseball and football for Myrtle Beach's Socastee High School, according to South Carolina's The Post and Courier.

In addition to playing sports, the bachelor also loves riding motorcycles, golfing, and watching Sons of Anarchy.

RELATED LINK: 'THE BACHELORETTE' COUPLES NOW: WHOM DID 'THE BACHELORETTE' STARS AND THEIR BACHELOR PICKS ULTIMATELY END UP WITH?! (PHOTOS)  


Cheating is Sam McKinney's No. 1 dealbreaker in relationships

Sam M. is a Christian man with southern charm.

The bachelor wrote in his Instagram bio, "He who is filled with love is filled with God himself."

Sam M. has been in love before and is extremely loyal when it comes to his partner, according to ABC. Sam is therefore looking for a partner as loyal as he is.


Sam McKinney nearly lost his life in a road accident

Sam M. revealed he was once in a motorcycle accident that "should have killed" him.

Somehow, he walked away from the accident without a scratch.

"So any opportunity that I get, I'm taking it head on," Sam said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Sam McKinney went on The Bachelorette to find his "forever" love

Sam M.'s dream is to find a woman with whom he can raise a family. He claims that family means "everything" to him.

Sam M. considers himself a relationship guy, and he said his "ultimate dream" is to be a loving husband and father.

RELATED LINK: 'THE BACHELOR' COUPLES NOW: WHO DID 'THE BACHELOR' STARS AND THEIR BACHELORETTE PICKS ACTUALLY END UP MARRYING? (PHOTOS)


ABC says The Bachelorette bachelor brightens every room

ABC teases that Sam M. has "a dazzling smile" but also looks tough with all of his tattoos and muscles.

While Sam M. has a hard exterior and has competed in Tough Mudder competitions, he's apparently a total softie.

Sam M. is a self-declared "cheeseball," and he adores his four-year-old dog Breaker.

Click here to read episode-by-episode spoilers about how Jenn Tran's The Bachelorette season unfolds, including who Jenn picked as her winner and runner-up.

Interested in more The Bachelor news? Follow our Bachelor Nation News Page on Facebook or join our The Bachelor Facebook Group!


About The Author: Elizabeth Kwiatkowski
Elizabeth Kwiatkowski is Associate Editor of Reality TV World and has been covering the reality TV genre for more than a decade.

FOLLOW REALITY TV WORLD ON GOOGLE NEWS

THE BACHELORETTE 21
THE BACHELORETTE SPOILERS
MORE THE BACHELORETTE 21 NEWS