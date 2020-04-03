Sam Hunt is back with new music.

ADVERTISEMENT

The 35-year-old country music singer released Southside, his first album in over five years, Friday at midnight.

"Southside is out today! It's not fancy but it's handmade. I hope y'all enjoy it," Hunt wrote on Instagram. "To everyone who has supported me and my band and crew over these last 5 and a half years, thank you. Can't wait to see you on the road!"

Southside features 12 songs, including the singles "Body Like a Back Road," "Downtown's Dead," "Kinfolks" and "Hard to Forget." Hunt shared official audio videos for the songs Friday.

Southside is Hunt's first album since his debut album, Montevallo, released in October 2014. He said in an interview with the Los Angeles Times that he was ready to release Southside, despite the coronavirus pandemic.

"I've always felt like if I have music that I'm going to put out and it's ready, I don't want to sit around and wait for the perfect time. I'd rather put it out immediately," the singer said.

Hunt said the album goes deeper and shows a "more vulnerable and personal" side than his past music.

"I'm really happy with this record, but whether I can do better going forward -- whether I can beat it, whatever that even means -- I'm not sure. This is what I got," he said.

FOLLOW REALITY TV WORLD ON THE ALL-NEW GOOGLE NEWS!

Reality TV World is now available on the all-new Google News app and website. Click here to visit our Google News page, and then click FOLLOW to add us as a news source!

Hunt was to begin his Southside tour in May but has postponed the venture due to the COVID-19 virus. He was also slated to perform at the iHeartCounty Festival.

On Sunday, CBS will air the ACM Presents: Our Country music special, featuring performances from Luke Bryan, Blake Shelton, Gwen Stefani, Carrie Underwood and other stars.