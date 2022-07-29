Sam Hunt has canceled an upcoming music festival performance in Canada.

The 37-year-old country music singer said Thursday that he will no longer perform at Boots & Hearts Music Festival in Ontario, Canada, due to government restrictions.

"Unfortunately, due to ongoing government restrictions, Sam Hunt will not be able to perform at Boots & Hearts music festival on August 5th," Hunt said. "We were hopeful these restrictions would be lifted as the date got closer, but it's not apparent that won't happen."

"Boots & Hearts Music Festival has secured a great replacement, and we all hope you can continue to have a great weekend in Burl's Creek," he added.

Boots & Hearts Music Festival said Thursday that Jake Owen will replace Hunt as the Aug. 5 headliner.

"Hey Y'all, @SamHuntMusic can no longer perform at #Boots2022 but we're thrilled to announce that @jakeowen is joining the party next Friday, August 5th," the post reads.

Hunt released his second studio album, Southside, in April 2020. The singer is known for the singles "Leave the Night On," "Take Your Time," "Body Like a Back Road" and "Water Under the Bridge."