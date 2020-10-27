Sam Heughan and Priyanka Chopra Jonas have signed on to star in a Jim Strouse-helmed romantic drama tentatively titled Text For You, which is also set to feature singer Celine Dion.

The movie, written by director Strouse (Grace Is Gone) with a rewrite from Lauryn Kahn, stars Chopra Jonas (Quantico) as a woman who recently lost her fiance and sends romantic text messages to his old number, which turns out to now belong to the character played by Heughan (Outlander), who recently suffered a similar loss.

The story is inspired by 2016 German film SMS Fur Dich, which is based on a novel of the same name by Sofie Cramer.

Dion is signed on to appear in and provide music for the film.

Basil Iwanyk of Thunder Road is producing alongside Erica Lee and Esther Hornstein.

The casting announcement was shared by Heughan and Chopra Jonas on their Twitter accounts.

"Can't wait to shoot this with such an incredible cast," Heughan tweeted.

"So excited to kick start this amazing movie with such incredible people! Jim Strouse, Sam Heughan, Celine Dion. It's my honor. Let's gooooo," Chopra Jonas wrote.