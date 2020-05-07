Sam Esmail's new 'Battlestar Galactica' gets a screenwriter
UPI News Service, 05/07/2020
The Little Drummer Girl and Assassin's Creed screenwriter Michael Lesslie has signed on to write and executive produce the Peacock's new Battlestar Galactica sci-fi series.
ADVERTISEMENT
The iconic show is also being executive produced by Mr. Robot creator Sam Esmail.
It is billed in an NBCUniversal press release as a "new story" within the Battlestar Galactica mythology.
"I am beyond excited to be taking on this iconic and inspirational show," Lesslie said in a statement to Deadline.com Thursday.
He added: "As a lifelong devotee, I know that the possibilities of Battlestar Galactica's world are infinite and that each iteration has raised the bar for epic and intelligent sci-fi storytelling. The teams at Esmail Corp, UCP and Peacock are second to none, and I already know that we are going to honor Glen A. Larson and Ronald D. Moore's landmark series and break new boundaries with our own vision. It's a dream come true -- one I just can't wait to share with fans, new and old alike. So say we all."
The first incarnation of the series aired on ABC 1978-79. A remake ran on the Sci Fi Channel 2004-09.
No casting for the next generation has been announced yet.
Copyright 2020 United Press International, Inc. (UPI). Any reproduction, republication, redistribution and/or modification of any UPI content is expressly prohibited without UPI's prior written consent.