Salma Hayek has joined the cast of Magic Mike's Last Dance in place of Thandiwe Newton, who has stepped away from the project.

ADVERTISEMENT

"Thandiwe Newton has made the difficult decision to step away from production of Warner Bros. Pictures' Magic Mike's Last Dance to deal with family matters," a spokesperson for Warner Bros. said in a statement.

Magic Mike's Last Dace, the third in the series, currently in production in London. The third film will premiere on HBO Max and stars Channing Tatum in the titular role.

Steven Soderbergh is returning to direct, based off a script by Reid Carolyn. Plot details are being kept under wraps.

Tatum previously said on Jimmy Kimmel Live in February that the third film will be the "Super Bowl of stripper movies."

Magic Mike (2012) and Magic Mike XXL (2015) have grossed nearly $300 million worldwide and inspired the stage show Magic Mike Live, which was launched in 2017.