The upcoming reboot of video game series Saints Row has been delayed until Aug. 23, 2022, developer Volition has announced.

Saints Row was originally set to be released on Feb. 25 for the PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, Xbox One and PC.

"Our priority is to create the best Saints Row game yet and, if we released on the original date, it wouldn't be up to the standards we've set ourselves, and that you're expecting and deserve," Volition head Jim Boone said on Twitter.

"The team just need more time to do our vision justice; we're doing some fine tuning and there won't be much change in the game outside of overall quality and polish. We're sorry we're delaying the game. We're confident this is the right decision to make sure the game is [expletive] awesome when it launches," he continued.

Saints Row is an open-world crime game where players will follow a new group of young friends who set out to build their own criminal empire inside the fictional southwestern city of Santo Ileso.

The Saints Row series was first launched in 2006. The first game spawned three sequels with the last game, Saints Row IV, coming in 2013.