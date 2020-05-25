Model and Dancing with the Stars alum Sailor Brinkley-Cook said in an Instagram post she feels "proud as hell" of her body after dealing with body dysmorphia.

ADVERTISEMENT

"I've been so down on myself recently," Brinkley-Cook, 21, wrote on Sunday, alongside three outdoor photos of her wearing a white bikini.

"Crying about my cellulite, letting the fat on my body ruin my day, getting mad that i'm not as skinny as i once was. The body dysmorphia and left over eating disorder tendencies have been coming in strong," she added.

The daughter of supermodel Christie Brinkley said she runs every day, goes to the gym six days a week and eats a healthy diet.

"I am so [expletive] LUCKY to have two legs and a healthy body that takes me through life. I'm so tired of thinking anything that makes up ME is something to be ashamed of," she continued.

"So as most 21st century girls would do, I'm putting this out there on instagram. Declaring that I have cellulite, and a stomach that doesn't always look 'pleasant' (whatever the (expletive) that means) and I am 100% imperfect human. And I'm proud as hell of my body! If you're out there hating on yourself, stop!! Appreciate yourself. You're body is so magical. That's all. Have a nice day."