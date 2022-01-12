Nominees for Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Drama Series include Lee Jung-jae for Squid Game, Brian Cox for Succession, Billy Crudup for The Morning Show, Kieran Culkin for Succession and Jeremy Strong for Succession.
Nominees for Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Drama Series include Aniston for The Morning Show, Jung Ho-yeon for Squid Game, Elisabeth Moss for The Handmaid's Tale, Sarah Snook for Succession and Reese Witherspoon for The Morning Show.
Nominees for Oustanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Comedy Series include Sudeikis for Ted Lasso, Michael Douglas for The Kominsky Method, Steve Martin for Only Murders in the Building, Brett Goldstein for Ted Lasso and Martin Short for Only Murders in the Building.
Nominees for Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Comedy Series include Oh for The Chair, Elle Fanning The Great, Juno Temple for Ted Lasso, Jean Smart for Hacks and Hannah Waddingham for Ted Lasso.
