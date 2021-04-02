The 27th Screen Actors Guild Awards will take place Sunday at 9 p.m. EDT on TNT and TBS.
The one-hour show will be prerecorded and won't feature a host, red carpet or a set, according to Variety.
"We're looking at trying to do a unique award ceremony in an hour and leave people saying, which they very rarely do [with an awards show], 'Man, I wish we had more,'" executive producer Todd Milliner said in March.
The show will instead feature comedy bits and "I Am An Actor" mini-speeches from performers, along with winner announcements and an "In Memoriam" segment.
