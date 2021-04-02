The 27th Screen Actors Guild Awards will take place Sunday at 9 p.m. EDT on TNT and TBS.

ADVERTISEMENT

The one-hour show will be prerecorded and won't feature a host, red carpet or a set, according to Variety.

"We're looking at trying to do a unique award ceremony in an hour and leave people saying, which they very rarely do [with an awards show], 'Man, I wish we had more,'" executive producer Todd Milliner said in March.

The show will instead feature comedy bits and "I Am An Actor" mini-speeches from performers, along with winner announcements and an "In Memoriam" segment.

Riz Ahmed, Sterling K. Brown, Viola Davis, Daveed Diggs, Ethan Hawke, Dan Levy, Jason Sudeikis, Lily Collins and other stars will appear during the broadcast.

Nominees include late actor Chadwick Boseman , the cast of the TV comedy Schitt's Creek and the cast of the period drama The Crown.

How to Watch

The show begins Sunday at 9 p.m. EDT on TNT and TBS. It will also be available to stream on Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV, Sling TV and YouTube TV.

FOLLOW REALITY TV WORLD ON THE ALL-NEW GOOGLE NEWS!

Reality TV World is now available on the all-new Google News app and website. Click here to visit our Google News page, and then click FOLLOW to add us as a news source!

The People, Entertainment Weekly & TNT: Screen Actors Guild Awards Pre-Show will live stream at 8 p.m. EDT on the SAG Awards website.

Participants

Riz Ahmed, Sterling K. Brown, Viola Davis, Daveed Diggs, Ethan Hawke, Dan Levy, Jason Sudeikis, Lily Collins, Common, Ted Danson, Cynthia Erivo, Josh Gad, Henry Golding, Mindy Kaling, Helen Mirren, Rita Moreno, Daisy Ridley and Mary Steenburgen will appear during the broadcast.

Nominees

Best Actor in a TV Drama

Jason Bateman, Ozark

Josh O'Connor, The Crown

Bob Odenkirk, Better Call Saul

Rege-Jean Page, Bridgerton

Best Actress in a TV Drama

Laura Linney, Ozark

Julia Garner, Ozark

Emma Corrin, The Crown

Olivia Colman, The Crown

Gillian Anderson, The Crown

Best Ensemble in a TV Drama

Better Call Saul

Bridgerton

The Crown

Lovecraft Country

Ozark

Best Actor in a TV Comedy

Jason Sudeikis, Ted Lasso

Eugene Levy, Schitt's Creek

Dan Levy, Schitt's Creek

Nicholas Holt, The Great

Best Actress in a TV Comedy

Christina Applegate, Dead to Me

Linda Cardellini, Dead to Me

Kaley Cuoco, The Flight Attendant

Annie Murphy, Schitt's Creek

Catherine O'Hara, Schitt's Creek

Best Ensemble in a TV Comedy

Dead to Me

The Flight Attendant

The Great

Schitt's Creek

Ted Lasso

Best Actor in a Film

Riz Ahmed, The Sound of Metal

Chadwick Boseman, Ma Rainey's Black Bottom

Anthony Hopkins, The Father

Gary Oldman, Mank

Steven Yeun, Minari

Best Actress in a Film

Viola Davis, Ma Rainey's Black Bottom

Amy Adams, Hillbilly Elegy

Vanessa Kirby, Pieces of a Woman

Frances McDormand, Nomadland

Carey Mulligan, Promising Young Woman

Best Ensemble in a Film

Da 5 Bloods

Ma Rainey's Black Bottom

Minari

One Night in Miami

The Trial of the Chicago 7