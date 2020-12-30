The Screen Actors Guild-American Federation of Television and Radio Artists (SAG-AFTRA) says "most" productions "will remain on hiatus" until mid-January or later.

SAG-AFTRA president Gabrielle Carteris and national executive director David White gave an update on COVID-19 safety protocols in a message to members of the labor union Tuesday.

SAG-AFTRA said it is "closely monitoring" the recent surge in COVID-19 cases in California, particularly in Los Angeles County, and has taken "immediate action" to consult with public health experts.

Considering the surge in COVID-19 cases, SAG-AFTRA recommended that productions extend their holiday breaks into January.

"Most entertainment productions will remain on hiatus until the second or third week of January if not later," the message reads. "This means that the number of our member performers working on sets right now is reduced. Our safety protocols ensure appropriate precautions for the holiday hiatus period including additional time for testing prior to the resumption of production."

SAG-AFTRA said it remains in close contact with public health officials and is focused on "ensuring the safest possible work environment and protocols" for its members. The union urged its members "to remain vigilant and adhere to the safety principles."

"Always wear your masks, maintain safe physical distancing, wash hands frequently and well, and follow the public health recommendations for preventing the spread of infectious disease," the message reads.

As of Tuesday, Los Angeles County was averaging 14,000 new COVID-19 cases a day. Five Los Angeles County hospitals declared an internal disaster -- closing the facilities to all ambulance traffic -- amid a shortage of oxygen.

On Tuesday, the United States had its deadliest day of the pandemic, with a little more than 3,700 new deaths nationwide attributed to COVID-19.