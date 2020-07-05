SAG-AFTRA said it has rescinded its "Do Not Work" order for the pandemic drama, Songbird.

"Members are free to work on this production effective immediately," the actors' union said on its website.

SAG-AFTRA offered no other details about the reversal of its decision.

In announcing its "Do Not Work" order last week, the union said: "The producer of the picture entitled Songbird, has failed to complete the signatory process and is therefore not signed to any applicable SAG-AFTRA agreement."

Starring Demi Moore, Craig Robinson, Paul Walter Hauser and Peter Stormare, the film will be directed by Adam Mason, who co-wrote the script with Simon Boyes.

Michael Bay is producing the movie about a society locked down because of a deadly virus.

At the heart of the story is the one delivery man immune to the illness and how he helps the people on his routes.

Songbird will be among the first TV/film productions to start or resume after the entertainment industry was shut down for months due to the real-life coronavirus pandemic.

The producers announced the project late last month and said filming would "utilize strict social distancing practices and innovative techniques that will allow for shooting to begin imminently."