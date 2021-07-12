New mom Sadie Robertson is celebrating two months with her daughter.

The 24-year-old television personality posted a new photo with Honey James, her baby girl with her husband, Christian Huff, Sunday on Instagram.

The picture shows Robertson and Huff posing on their patio while holding up baby Honey.

"Honey J is 2 months old today," Robertson captioned the post. "We loved getting to share our birth story this week with all of you! Thank you so much for the positive response. It was amazing to relive all the miracles as we told the story."

Robertson gave birth to Honey in May.

"we saw a million little miracles yesterday - the best one being this girl right here... Honey," Robertson said on Instagram at the time.

Robertson shared her birth story in a video last week.

"I wanted to have a natural birth. I wanted to do it with no epidural but I wanted to do it in the hospital. The plan was that my water would naturally break, I'd labor at the house for a little while, we'd have a doula come to the house," Robertson said. "Nothing that I planned for happened but everything that I prayed for happened and that was really cool."

Robertson ended up having an epidural and giving birth at the hospital. She said Honey's shoulder got stuck during the birth and was clamping the umbilical cord.

"She was not breathing at all so it was very scary and all of a sudden in the silence of the room -- it was silent -- all of a sudden, you hear the song 'Million Little Miracles' come on," Robertson said.

Robertson recalled her relief at hearing Honey cry for the first time.

"We experienced a miracle, we experienced just the things that we prayed for and the sweetness that she carried and the strength that she carried and the cry that she came out with," she said. "She's a chunky miracle, it's amazing."

Robertson and Huff married in November 2019 and announced in October that they were expecting their first child.

Robertson and her family came to fame on the A&E reality series Duck Dynasty, which aired for 11 seasons from 2012 to 2017. She is the daughter of Willie Robertson and Korie Robertson.