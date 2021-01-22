Sabrina Carpenter is back with new music.

The 21-year-old singer and actress released the single "Skin" and a lyric video for the song Friday.

In "Skin," Carpenter tells her side of the story following rumored drama with Olivia Rodrigo, 17, over Joshua Bassett, 20.

"Want my heart to be breakin', breakin', no / I'm happy and you hate it, hate it, oh / And I'm not asking you to let it go / But you been tellin' your side / So I'll be telling mine / Oh," she sings.

Rodrigo appeared to address a love triangle between herself, Bassett, her High School Musical: The Musical: The Series co-star and rumored ex-boyfriend, and Carpenter in her song "Drivers License," released this month. In the song, Rodrigo sings about missing her ex, who is now with an older blonde girl.

Carpenter seemed to respond to "Drivers License" in "Skin."

"You can try / To get under my, under my, under my skin / While he's on mine / Yeah, all on my, all on my, all on my skin / I wish you knew that even you / Can't get under my skin if I don't let you in, oh," she sings.

Bassett was hospitalized and underwent surgery for unknown health issues last week amid the drama. He gave a health update Tuesday on Instagram Stories.

"hi guys! wanted to take a moment to thank you all and give you a little update. i am feeling much better!!! getting very excellent care and defininitly on the mend," the actor wrote.

Rodrigo and Bassett play Nini Salazar-Roberts and Ricky Bowen on High School Musical: The Musical: The Series, while Carpenter portrayed Maya Hart on Girl Meets World.