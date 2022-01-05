Sabrina Carpenter is gearing up for the release of her fifth studio album.

The 22-year-old singer and actress discussed the album and the hidden clues she's left for fans during Tuesday's episode of The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon

Carpenter told host Jimmy Fallon that she's hidden the name of her new album in her recent songs.

"Actually, it's funny, because I've hidden the album name somewhere in work that I've put out over the last year, but my fans haven't found it yet," the star said.

Carpenter then had Fallon announce the name of her new song -- "Fast Times" -- which may contain hidden clues.

"I feel like it's something that -- a few artists do it," she said. "I think I just really have had an amazing relationship with my fans over the years. They love being detectives, so I like playing into it."

Carpenter's most recent album, Singular: Act II, was released in July 2019. She has since released the singles "Honeymoon Fades," "Skin" and "Skinny Dipping."

Carpenter shared a music video for "Skinny Dipping" in September.

As an actress, Carpenter is known for playing Maya Hart on the Disney Channel series Girl Meets World.