Sabrina Carpenter is back with new music.

The 22-year-old singer and actress released a single and music video for the song "Fast Times" on Friday.

The "Fast Times" video shows Carpenter take on bad guys in pursuit of a mysterious briefcase. The star is also seen performing a choreographed dance routine with backup dancers.

Carpenter celebrated the song's release on Instagram.

"FAST TIMES IS OUT NOW AHHHHH," she wrote alongside heart emojis.

"Fast Times" is Carpenter's first single of 2022. Carpenter co-wrote the song with Julia Michaels , J.P. Saxe and John Ryan.

"We weren't taking ourselves too serious making it, which really reflects the energy of the song," she told Rolling Stone.

Carpenter said she's taking a similar approach to life as she nears her 23rd birthday.

"[It's] really about the feeling when you're letting life steer the wheel and you think, 'Let me enjoy this now and I'll process the emotional repercussions of this later,'" she said. "[It's] very indicative of my 20s thus far."

Carpenter's most recent album, Singular: Act II, was released in July 2019. She released the songs "Skin" and "Skinny Dipping in 2021.

As an actress, she is known for the Disney Channel series Sofia the First and Girl Meets World.