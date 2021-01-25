Sabrina Carpenter says her new song, "Skin," isn't "calling out one single person."

The 21-year-old singer and actress discussed the meaning behind the song in an Instagram post Sunday following rumored drama with Olivia Rodrigo, 17, over Joshua Bassett, 20.

"thank you to everyone who has listened to skin," Carpenter wrote. "especially those who have opened their minds to lyrically what i was trying to get across."

Carpenter appeared to address speculation that "Skin" is a response to Rodrigo's song "Drivers License," in which Rodrigo sings about missing an ex who is now with an older blonde girl.

"i wasn't bothered by a few lines in a (magnificent) song and wrote a diss track about it," Carpenter said. "i was at a tipping point in my life for countless reasons. so i was inspired to do what i usually do to cope, write something that i wish i could have told myself in the past."

"people can only get to you if you give them the power to. and a lot of people were trying to get to me," she added. "the song isn't calling out one single person. some lines address a specific situation, while other lines address plenty of other experiences I've had this past year."

Carpenter said the song explores her struggle to not let other people have power over her feelings.

"it also shows that many things have actually gotten under my skin.. and I'm still learning to not give other people so much power over my feelings. I know a lot of you struggle with the same thing," she said.

Carpenter ended her post by asking fans to not perpetuate a cycle of hate.

"i don't want this to become an endless cycle so please don't take this as an opportunity to send more hate anyone's way," she said.

Carpenter released "Skin" and a lyric video for the song Friday. Bassett praised the song on Instagram Stories, saying, "been stuck in my head since I heard it!!! Congratulations @sabrinacarpenter on 'skin', the new label, & all that's to come!!!"

Rodrigo and Bassett reportedly dated after meeting on the set of the Disney+ series High School Musical: The Musical: The Series. The pair play Nini Salazar-Roberts and Ricky Bowen on the show.

Carpenter is known for playing Maya Hart on the Disney Channel series Girl Meets World.