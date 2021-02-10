Sabrina Carpenter gave a special performance of her song "Skin" on The Late Late Show with James Corden.

The 21-year-old singer and actress performed the song remotely during Tuesday's episode of the CBS late-night show.

For her performance, Carpenter sang and played piano while in an empty warehouse. Water started falling down on her like rain halfway through the song.

The Late Late Show marked Carpenter's first live performance of "Skin." She discussed the controversy surrounding the song in her interview with host James Corden.

Carpenter released "Skin" in January following rumored drama with her boyfriend, Joshua Bassett, and his ex-girlfriend and High School Musical: The Musical: The Series co-star, Olivia Rodrigo. Many believed "Skin" was a response to "Drivers License," a song by Rodrigo in which she sings about missing an ex who has moved on with an older blonde.

In "Skin," Carpenter addresses a person who's been trying to get under her skin.

"Want my heart to be breaking, breaking, no / I'm happy and you hate it, hate it, oh / And I'm not asking you to let it go / But you been telling your side / So I'll be telling mine, oh," she sings.

On The Late Late Show, Carpenter said she wrote "Skin" during a challenging time in her personal life.

"I genuinely was coming from a place as a 21-year-old that is navigating her feelings and was going through a lot in my personal life," she said. "The reoccurring theme was I was allowing people to get under my skin. So I wrote that from a place of knowing that there was so many different experiences that will continue to happen to me in my life where I kind of have to remind myself that people can only get to you if you allow them to and you give them that access to."

Carpenter elaborated after host James Corden said he felt she was skirting around the controversy.

"I think it's more the fact that people will make a narrative about something always," she said. "And I think this was a really interesting song for people to kind of misinterpret and make it into something that it wasn't really supposed to be in the first place. But I've just been enjoying making music."

Carpenter previously said on Instagram that "Skin" isn't "calling out one single person."

"The song isn't calling out one single person. some lines address a specific situation, while other lines address plenty of other experiences I've had this past year," she said.