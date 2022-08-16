Sabrina Carpenter is going on tour in 2022.

The 23-year-old singer and actress announced a new North American tour, Emails I Can't Send, on Monday.

Carpenter will kick off the tour Sept. 28 in Orlando, Fla., and bring the venture to a close Oct. 16 in San Francisco, Calif.

Emails I Can't Send shares a name with Carpenter's fifth studio album, released in July. The album features the singles "Skinny Dipping," "Fast Times," "Vicious" and "Because I Liked a Boy."

Carpenter is also known for the single "Skin." As an actress, she played Maya Hart on the Disney Channel series Girl Meets World.

Here's the full list of dates for the Emails I Can't Send tour:

Sept. 28 - Orlando, Fla., at Hard Rock Live

Sept. 29 - Atlanta, Ga., at Center Stage Theatre

Oct. 1 - Baltimore, Md., at Rams Head Live

Oct. 2 - Philadelphia, Pa., at Theatre of Living Arts

Oct. 3 - Boston, Mass., at Big Night Live

Oct. 6 - New York, N.Y., at Webster Hall

Oct. 7 - Washington, D.C., at Lincoln Center

Oct. 9 - Chicago, Ill., at House of Blues

Oct. 12 - Tempe, Ariz., at The Marquee Theater

Oct. 13 - San Diego, Calif., at Observatory North Park

Oct. 15 - Los Angeles, Calif., at The Wiltern

Oct. 16 - San Francisco, Calif., at Regency Ballroom