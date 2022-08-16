Sabrina Carpenter is going on tour in 2022.The 23-year-old singer and actress announced a new North American tour, Emails I Can't Send, on Monday.Carpenter will kick off the tour Sept. 28 in Orlando, Fla., and bring the venture to a close Oct. 16 in San Francisco, Calif.Emails I Can't Send shares a name with Carpenter's fifth studio album, released in July. The album features the singles "Skinny Dipping," "Fast Times," "Vicious" and "Because I Liked a Boy."Carpenter is also known for the single "Skin." As an actress, she played Maya Hart on the Disney Channel series Girl Meets World.Here's the full list of dates for the Emails I Can't Send tour:Sept. 28 - Orlando, Fla., at Hard Rock LiveSept. 29 - Atlanta, Ga., at Center Stage TheatreOct. 1 - Baltimore, Md., at Rams Head LiveOct. 2 - Philadelphia, Pa., at Theatre of Living ArtsOct. 3 - Boston, Mass., at Big Night LiveOct. 6 - New York, N.Y., at Webster HallOct. 7 - Washington, D.C., at Lincoln CenterOct. 9 - Chicago, Ill., at House of BluesOct. 12 - Tempe, Ariz., at The Marquee TheaterOct. 13 - San Diego, Calif., at Observatory North ParkOct. 15 - Los Angeles, Calif., at The WilternOct. 16 - San Francisco, Calif., at Regency Ballroom