Ryan Seacrest and his girlfriend, Shayna Taylor, have split up once again.

Seacrest's rep confirmed Monday to People that Seacrest, 46, and Taylor, 26, called it quits on their relationship.

"Ryan and Shayna decided to end their romantic relationship amicably some time ago," the rep said. "They remain good friends, each other's biggest supporters and will always cherish their time together as a couple."

Seacrest and Taylor met in 2013 and briefly split the next year. The pair moved in together in 2017 but split again in February 2019. The two had reconciled again by September.

"I just want to say, happy third anniversary to Shayna," Seacrest said on Live with Kelly and Ryan this May. "It is our third time together. So we've gotten together, broken up, gotten together, broken up. This is number three of being together. So we're celebrating as well."

Seacrest clarified that May 1 was not the date of their actual anniversary.

"No, it's an eight-year run, but it's our third run together," he said. "So we celebrate each trial."

Seacrest was spotted with a new woman Monday in Mexico. E! News said Seacrest is vacationing with his new love interest and friends in Cabo San Lucas.

"He spent the whole time with his new lady at their private villa," a source said.

Seacrest has co-hosted Live with Kelly and Ryan with Kelly Ripa since 2017. He also hosts the iHeartMedia KIIS-FM morning radio show On Air with Ryan Seacrest.