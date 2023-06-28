Pat, 76, is going to retire from Wheel of Fortune after the show's 41st season this fall, and then the American Idol host, 48, will officially be taking over as host of the long-running syndicated TV game show.
"I'm truly humbled to be stepping into the footsteps of the legendary Pat Sajak. I can say, along with the rest of America, that it's been a privilege and pure joy to watch Pat and [Vanna White] on our television screens for an unprecedented 40 years, making us smile every night and feel right at home with them," Ryan said in a statement, according toUs Weekly.
"Pat, I love the way you've always celebrated the contestants and made viewers at home feel at ease. I look forward to learning everything I can from you during this transition."
Ryan, who will continue to host American Idol and his "On Air with Ryan Seacrest" radio show, added, "I can't wait to continue the tradition of spinning the wheel and working alongside the great Vanna White."
Pat, a Daytime Emmy winner, announced his Wheel of Fortune retirement earlier this month, telling viewers that the upcoming season of the show -- which premieres in September -- will be his last.
"It's been a wonderful ride, and I'll have more to say in the coming months," Pat reportedly told Bloomberg News on June 12. "Many thanks to you all."
Wheel of Fortune debuted its first episode in 1975 with Chuck Woolery serving as the host.
Pat replaced Chuck as the show's host in 1981, and Pat has remained the face of Wheel of Fortune ever since, along with the game's beautiful letter-turning model, Vanna, 66.
"It's an honor to have been in people's living rooms for that long," Pat told Entertainment Tonight in September 2022 after hinting that his time on the show was nearing its end.
"People were out there welcoming us. We're happy and proud."
Pat broke the Guinness World Record for longest-running game show host in 2019.
According to Us, Vanna will continue her pivotal part of the game show and her job is not in jeopardy in light of Pat's departure.
FOLLOW REALITY TV WORLD ON THE ALL-NEW GOOGLE NEWS!
Reality TV World is now available on the all-new Google News app and website. Click here to visit our Google News page, and then click FOLLOW to add us as a news source!
"There's no truth to the rumors that with Pat's retirement, Wheel of Fortune plans on eliminating Vanna in any way, shape or form," a source close to production told Us last week, adding, "They're currently in negotiations with Vanna."
Ryan had an opening in his schedule when he exited Live with Kelly and Ryan back in April.
"I want you all to know, it's not lost on me how fortunate I am. Fortunate to have had this seat next to you, Kel, for six years. You're incompatible. There's no one like you," Ryan reportedly said on his final episode of the ABC talk show.
"I've spent my entire career talking... but today, it's hard to put into words how deeply I've appreciated being here and being with you, being invited into your homes every day to try to deliver a smile or a laugh or two. I'm honored to be a part of this family."
Live with Kelly producers ultimately replaced Ryan with Kelly Ripa's husband Mark Consuelos and renamed the show Live With Kelly and Mark.