Ryan Reynolds celebrated his wife, Blake Lively, on her 35th birthday.

The 45-year-old actor marked the occasion Thursday by posting a tribute to Lively on Instagram.

Reynolds shared a slideshow of photos with Lively, including pictures of them at formal events and spending casual time together at home.

"Happy Birthday, @blakelively. You're spectacular. I'm not sure if you were born or invented. Also, thank you for urging me to leave the house every now and again," he captioned the post.

Lively responded with smiley face emojis in the comments, writing, "my guy."

Reynolds and Lively married in September 2012 and have three children, daughters James, 7, Inez, 5, and Betty, 2. Reynolds jokingly said on Today in 2019 that he's doing his part to "wipe men off the face of the earth."

"I love it. It's been incredible," he said of raising three daughters.

The actor also said it's "getting harder and harder" to leave his family behind for work.

"For me, this is obviously infinitely relatable because so many people have children, leaving the house is getting harder and harder," he said. "Going away ... that gets a lot harder when they ask, 'Where are you going? When are you coming home? Why are you leaving me?'"

Reynolds and Lively attended the New York premiere of Reynolds' film The Adam Project in February.

Reynolds is attached to the new film Spirited, while Lively will star in A Simple Favor sequel with Anna Kendrick.