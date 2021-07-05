Pokemon: Detective Pikachu and The Croods voice star Ryan Reynolds has read aloud Maurice Sendak's classic picture book, Where The Wild Things Are, for the BBC's CBeebies children's network.

"Well, hello, I'm Ryan and I can't be with you in the CBeebies House at the moment. But I really want to read you a bedtime story, so here I am all the way from the other side of the world in Canada," the actor said as he kicked off his virtual appearance, which will premiere on July 16.

After reading the book, he told the young viewers: "Sometimes even the wildest creatures need to settle down with the people they love and get ready for sleep. Who knows what amazing adventures you'll go on in your dreams tonight? Good night wild things, sleep tight."

Other celebrities who have read bedtime stories on the British channel include Tom Hardy, Chris Evans, Rege-Jean Page, Richard Armitage, Felicity Jones, David Schwimmer, Alesha Dixon, Eddie Redmayne, Orlando Bloom, Elton John and Dolly Parton.

Reynolds, 44, is also known for his work in the Deadpool franchise and his vocal performance in the animated movie, Turbo. He is married to actress Blake Lively and they are the parents of three young children.