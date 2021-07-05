Ryan Reynolds reads 'Where the Wild Things Are' for CBeebies
UPI News Service, 07/05/2021
Pokemon: Detective Pikachu and The Croods voice star Ryan Reynolds has read aloud Maurice Sendak's classic picture book, Where The Wild Things Are, for the BBC's CBeebies children's network.
ADVERTISEMENT
"Well, hello, I'm Ryan and I can't be with you in the CBeebies House at the moment. But I really want to read you a bedtime story, so here I am all the way from the other side of the world in Canada," the actor said as he kicked off his virtual appearance, which will premiere on July 16.
After reading the book, he told the young viewers: "Sometimes even the wildest creatures need to settle down with the people they love and get ready for sleep. Who knows what amazing adventures you'll go on in your dreams tonight? Good night wild things, sleep tight."
Reynolds, 44, is also known for his work in the Deadpool franchise and his vocal performance in the animated movie, Turbo. He is married to actress Blake Lively and they are the parents of three young children.
Copyright 2021 United Press International, Inc. (UPI). Any reproduction, republication, redistribution and/or modification of any UPI content is expressly prohibited without UPI's prior written consent.