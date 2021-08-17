Ryan Reynolds says the much-discussed cameo in Free Guy was "entirely" his wife Blake Lively's idea.

ADVERTISEMENT

The 44-year-old actor thanked Lively, 33, for her support Monday on Instagram Stories following the release of Free Guy last week.

Reynolds shared a photo of himself smiling as Lively snuggles up to his chest outside.

"Free Guy wouldn't be the movie it is without @blakelively. She was essential in every part of the making of this film, creatively and emotionally, and the cameo everyone is talking about was entirely her idea. #WorkWife," he captioned the post.

Ryan Reynolds thanked his wife, Blake Lively, for her support following the release of his movie "Free Guy." Photo by vancityreynolds/Instagram Stories

In Free Guy, Reynolds plays Guy, a bank teller who discovers he is a non-player character in an open-world video game. Chris Evans makes a cameo as Captain America toward the end of the film.

Free Guy is directed by Shawn Levy and co-stars Jodie Comer, Lil Rel Howery, Utkarsh Ambudkar, Joe Keery and Taika Waititi.

Reynolds and Lively married in September 2012 and have three daughters, James, Inez and Betty. In July, the couple celebrated the 10th anniversary of their first date together.

FOLLOW REALITY TV WORLD ON THE ALL-NEW GOOGLE NEWS!

Reality TV World is now available on the all-new Google News app and website. Click here to visit our Google News page, and then click FOLLOW to add us as a news source!

"10 years later. We still go out on our 'first date.' But in much more comfortable shoes," Lively wrote on Instagram Stories.

Reynolds will next star in Red Notice, a Netflix action-thriller co-starring Dwayne Johnson and Gal Gadot. Lively will produce and star in Lady Killer, a Netflix film based on the Dark Horse Comics series.