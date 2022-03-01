Celebrity couple Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively dazzled on the red carpet Monday.

The 45-year-old actor and 34-year-old actress attended the New York premiere of Reynolds' film The Adam Project at Alice Tully Hall at Lincoln Center.

Reynolds and Lively were all smiles as they posed for photos. Reynolds wore a pinstriped grey suit, while Lively sported an Atelier Versace gown in pastel colors.

Reynolds and Lively married in September 2012 and have three daughters, James, 7, Inez, 5, and Betty, 2. Reynolds said on Today in 2019 that being a dad of three has been an "incredible" experience.

The Adam Project stars Mark Ruffalo, Jennifer Garner and Zoe Saldai±a also attended Monday's premiere. The film reunites Ruffalo and Garner, who previously starred together in the 2004 movie 13 Going on 30.

The Adam Project is written by Jonathan Tropper and directed by Shawn Levy (Stranger Things). The film follows Adam Reed (Reynolds), a man who travels back in time and teams up with his younger self (Walker Scobell).

Netflix released a new trailer for the movie Tuesday that shows Adam and his younger self (Scobell) attempt to prevent their dad (Ruffalo) from ever inventing time travel.

The Adam Project premieres March 11 on Netflix.