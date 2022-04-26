Ryan Reynolds will be honored with the 36th American Cinematheque Award during a Nov. 17 gala at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, Calif.

American Cinematheque, a non-profit organization, holds the event annually as a fundraiser for the company's year-round programming at the Egyptian Theatre in Hollywood, Calif., the Aero Theatre in Santa Monica, Calif. and the Los Feliz 3 Theatre in Los Feliz, Calif.

The award is given to actors and filmmakers who have made a significant contribution to the film industry.

Reynolds, 45, is known for starring in Deadpool, The Proposal, Pokemon: Detective Pikachu and more. He most recently starred in Free Guy, Red Notice and The Adam Project.

Scarlett Johansson received the honor last year. Past recipients of the American Cinematheque Award also include Spike Lee, Charlize Theron, Bradley Cooper, Amy Adams, Ridley Scott, Reese Witherspoon and Matthew McConaughey.

Ryan Reynolds is a Renaissance Man 2.0 for our times," American Cinematheque board chair Rick Nicita said in a statement.

"He is an actor, a business entrepreneur, a writer, a comedian, a producer and a creative innovator on screen and off. Most important to us, he is a true modern move star," Nicita said.

"He has reached the heights of stardom in movies shown on all platforms, in all genres ranging from comedies to dramas to action films or combinations of all three."