Ryan Reynolds to be honored with American Cinematheque Award
UPI News Service, 04/26/2022
Ryan Reynolds will be honored with the 36th American Cinematheque Award during a Nov. 17 gala at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, Calif.
American Cinematheque, a non-profit organization, holds the event annually as a fundraiser for the company's year-round programming at the Egyptian Theatre in Hollywood, Calif., the Aero Theatre in Santa Monica, Calif. and the Los Feliz 3 Theatre in Los Feliz, Calif.
The award is given to actors and filmmakers who have made a significant contribution to the film industry.
Reynolds, 45, is known for starring in Deadpool, The Proposal, Pokemon: Detective Pikachu and more. He most recently starred in Free Guy, Red Notice and The Adam Project.
