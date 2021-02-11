Love Story co-stars Ryan O'Neal and Ali MacGraw will receive stars on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

Paramount said in a press release Thursday that O'Neal, 79, and MacGraw, 81, will be honored during a virtual Hollywood Walk of Fame ceremony Friday.

O'Neal and MacGraw were both nominated for Oscars for their roles as Oliver Barrett IV and Jennifer "Jenny" Cavilleri in Love Story, which opened in theaters in 1970. The film follows the romance between the wealthy Oliver and the working-class Jenny.

The Hollywood Chamber of Commerce confirmed MacGraw and O'Neal will receive the 2,692nd and 2,693rd stars on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. The ceremony will take place Friday at 11:30 a.m. PST and stream on the chamber's YouTube channel.

"We are thrilled to honor Ryan O'Neal and Ali MacGraw, the stars of one of the most iconic romantic films in cinema history, Love Story," Hollywood Walk of Fame producer Ana Martinez said.

O'Neal's star will be placed in between that of MacGraw's and his real-life love, Farrah Fawcett

Love Story is celebrating its 50th anniversary. Paramount celebrated the milestone by releasing a newly restored limited edition Blu-ray version of the film this week.

O'Neal and MacGraw reflected on their instant connection in an interview with People published Wednesday.

"We just clicked," McGraw recalled.

"It was magic," O'Neal agreed.